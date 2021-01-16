PegNet (PEG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, PegNet has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,143.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00044855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00116537 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00064235 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00242377 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,489.98 or 0.90231398 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,192,507,470 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.