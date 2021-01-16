Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$34.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.76. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

