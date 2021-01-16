Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.02.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

