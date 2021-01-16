Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading Down 12.9%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)’s stock price traded down 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 20,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.