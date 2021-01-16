Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PAICU) was up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47.

About Petra Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition, Inc focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

