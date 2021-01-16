Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 7,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 10,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAHGF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

