PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 299.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in PG&E by 552.0% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 30,657,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 250.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,835,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,814,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038,572 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 34.60% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

