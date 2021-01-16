Phoneum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $426.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Phoneum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $86,608.16 and $426.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoneum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00059008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00510451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.39 or 0.04179880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016364 BTC.

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

