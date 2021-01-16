PIXEL (PXL) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $8.48 million and $26.03 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,479.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.01356524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $207.25 or 0.00568118 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00178454 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000218 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

