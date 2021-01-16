PlayChip Price Tops $0.0004 (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One PlayChip coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00042944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.75 or 0.04091230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016350 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PLA is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayChip

