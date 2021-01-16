Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.09. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -193.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 915.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.