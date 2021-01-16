Pmeer (PMEER) Trading 1.2% Higher Today

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the dollar. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. Pmeer has a market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00049557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00117752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00065502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00249914 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,326.52 or 0.94097623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062372 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

