Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) Trading Up 0.2%

Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL) was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 862 ($11.26) and last traded at GBX 862 ($11.26). Approximately 3,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 70.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10. The stock has a market cap of £637.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 862.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 831.36.

About Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) (LON:PSSL)

P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Secured Lending Plc (PSSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.