Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $280,878.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $162.85 or 0.00453806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $280,878.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.