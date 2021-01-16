PolypuX Tops 1-Day Volume of $483.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a total market cap of $119,975.64 and approximately $483.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00119950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00065066 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00249954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00064568 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,361.31 or 0.94592389 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

