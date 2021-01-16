Populous (PPT) Market Cap Reaches $49.43 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $49.43 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.

About Populous

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

Populous Token Trading

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

