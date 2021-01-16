PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

PPL opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

