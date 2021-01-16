Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) (CVE:PAI) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 76,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 277,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Company Profile (CVE:PAI)

Predictiv AI Inc provides software and solutions in the artificial intelligence and industrial internet of things markets in the United States and Canada. It offers real-time advanced artificial intelligence based predictive road condition weather analytics for government, insurance, agriculture, public safety, fleet management, and outdoor event industries.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.