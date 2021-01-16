PRIZM (PZM) One Day Volume Tops $521,586.00

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $12.47 million and approximately $521,586.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001193 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,985,636 coins. PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en

PRIZM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

