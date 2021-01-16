Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 15,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 14,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $203.58 million, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.95 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTVCB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Protective Insurance in the second quarter worth $235,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Protective Insurance by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Protective Insurance by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

