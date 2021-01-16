Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

PRLB stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.62.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Proto Labs by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

