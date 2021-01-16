Proton Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,335.00 (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Proton has a total market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $453,335.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00499858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00043785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,506.69 or 0.04198698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016155 BTC.



Proton (XPR) is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,396,978,681 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817



Proton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

