Proton Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,850.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $163,651.76 and approximately $172,850.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.47 or 0.00508408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00044419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.21 or 0.04189220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

