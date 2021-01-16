Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU opened at $83.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.