Qtum Trading Down 0% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00008556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $308.42 million and approximately $653.44 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000121 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,080,148 coins and its circulating supply is 97,560,728 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

