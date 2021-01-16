Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Up 4.2%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 1,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Qualstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

