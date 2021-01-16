Quark Price Reaches $0.0090 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Quark has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $416.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,217,233 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

