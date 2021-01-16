Qwertycoin Hits Market Capitalization of $494,728.30 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $494,728.30 and approximately $8.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

