Raise Reaches Market Cap of $88,211.32 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 93.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Raise has traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $88,211.32 and $93.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00050011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00118194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00253085 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,692.82 or 0.93891802 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

