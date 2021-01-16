Rally (RLY) Price Up 170.2% This Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Rally has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded up 170.2% against the US dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00047044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00064389 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00243426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,310.37 or 0.90151606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars.

