Rapidz (RPZX) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $13,355.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058863 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00512067 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005845 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00043918 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000212 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,547.89 or 0.04189222 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013049 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016292 BTC.
Rapidz Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “
Rapidz Token Trading
Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.