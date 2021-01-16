Ravencoin (RVN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13.50 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $128.53 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00056285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.17 or 0.00498801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005685 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,926,310,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

