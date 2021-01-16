Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.90

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.90 and traded as high as $31.36. Rayonier shares last traded at $31.14, with a volume of 374,530 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Rayonier by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

