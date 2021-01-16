REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0703 on Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. REAL has a total market cap of $707,387.84 and approximately $664.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00056132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00528220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.09 or 0.04082765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016171 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL (REAL) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.