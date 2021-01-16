reflect.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $586,746.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $586,746.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004222 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00050197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00118788 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00065188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00251474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00062948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,478.79 or 0.92688031 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

