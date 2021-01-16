Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Reliant Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 171,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.