Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

