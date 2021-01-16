Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,344,000 after purchasing an additional 928,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,770,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,792,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,088,000 after acquiring an additional 608,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

