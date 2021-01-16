Reviewing Entergy (NYSE:ETR) & Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Premier (OTCMKTS:PRHL) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Entergy and Premier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 13.75% 11.01% 2.15% Premier N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Premier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $10.88 billion 1.75 $1.26 billion $5.40 17.64 Premier $2.70 million 0.35 -$10.52 million N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Entergy and Premier, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71 Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy presently has a consensus target price of $115.46, suggesting a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Entergy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Premier.

Summary

Entergy beats Premier on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy services in the United States. It offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure to commercial middle market companies and residential customers. The company also provides deregulated power brokerage services for small businesses, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

