Reviewing Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON)

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Livent alerts:

100.0% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Livent and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 1 8 2 0 2.09 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Livent presently has a consensus price target of $14.44, indicating a potential downside of 35.75%. Given Livent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Livent is more favorable than Isonics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Livent and Isonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $388.40 million 8.47 $50.20 million $0.42 53.52 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Livent has higher revenue and earnings than Isonics.

Risk and Volatility

Livent has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -65.2, meaning that its stock price is 6,620% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent -4.96% 0.59% 0.38% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Livent beats Isonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. It also provides lithium phosphate, pharmaceutical-grade lithium carbonate, high purity lithium chloride, and specialty organics; and lithium carbonate and lithium chloride for use as feedstock in the process of producing performance lithium compounds. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation is a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.

About Isonics

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.