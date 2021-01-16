Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,365.83 ($70.10).

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,946 ($77.68) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,609.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,930.39.

About Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L)

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

