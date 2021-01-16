Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 3.1%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60. 11,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Rise Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYESD)

Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

