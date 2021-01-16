Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) Shares Down 1.8%

Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $32.06. 61,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 62,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:NERD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports & Digital Entertainment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

