Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247 ($3.23).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMG. Bank of America upped their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Liberum Capital raised Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 374 ($4.89) to GBX 402 ($5.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.05) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 175.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44. Royal Mail plc has a 52-week low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 392 ($5.12).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

