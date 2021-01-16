RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of RES stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a market cap of $823.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RPC by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 353,514 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in RPC in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in RPC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RPC by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

