RTW Venture LTD (RTW.L) (LON:RTW) Stock Price Down 2.3%

RTW Venture LTD (RTW.L) (LON:RTW)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03). Approximately 102,103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 105,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.21 ($0.03).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for RTW Venture LTD (RTW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Venture LTD (RTW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.