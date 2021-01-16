Safe (SAFE) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $3.96 million and $104,596.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000931 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

