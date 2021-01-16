SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0324 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $899,974.00 and approximately $100.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.44 or 1.00344920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00345490 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.78 or 0.00572482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00158102 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00026661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000843 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001193 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

