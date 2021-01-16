salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Update

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 14,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,499 shares of company stock valued at $46,450,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

