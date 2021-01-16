Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFRGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

